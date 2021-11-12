N.S. reports 70 new cases of COVID-19 over past two days

Nova Scotia reported on Friday 70 new cases of COVID-19 over two days since its last update on Wednesday, bringing the active caseload to 277.

Forty-four of the new cases are in the central zone, 12 are in the northern zone, nine are in the western zone and five are in the eastern zone.

Ten people are now in hospital with the virus, including one who is in intensive care.

The province says there is community spread in the northern and western zones related to a faith-based gathering that took place in late October. The virus has spread from that event to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S.

Two more residents and another staff person at the East Cumberland Lodge have tested positive, bringing the number of cases at the home to 22 residents and four staff.

A news release from the Health Department said increased public health restrictions are in place at the home, and public health and occupational health are working at the facility to prevent further spread.

As of Friday, 78.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Seven more schools were notified of an exposure over the past two days. The province maintains a list of schools with exposures here.

RCMP said Friday a community centre in Woods Harbour, N.S., was issued a ticket for $11,622.50 for failing to abide by COVID-19 health restrictions.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 70 new cases Thursday. The province has 580 active cases, with 18 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases Wednesday. The province has 41 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases Friday. The province has seven active cases.

