N.S. reports 1 death, 59 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

Nova Scotia reported one new death and 59 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. With 61 recoveries, there are now 166 known active cases.

The death is that of a 70-year-old man in the eastern health zone. No other details were provided in the province's news release.

There are 10 people in hospital with COVID-19, with none reported in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 44 are in the central health zone, six are in northern zone, five are in eastern zone and four are in western zone.

As of Monday, 78.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have been fully vaccinated.

The health authority's labs completes 2,186 tests on Oct. 29, 1,971 tests on Oct. 30 and 1,836 tests on Oct. 31.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new death and 32 new cases on Sunday. The province has 513 active cases and 23 people hospitalized, including 13 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases Friday. The province has 99 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Wednesday, marking the only active cases on the island.

