Province reports no new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after completing 1,536 tests.

Five active cases remain in the province, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

On Friday, the province said the state of emergency will be renewed. It will take effect at noon on Sunday and continue until noon on Sept. 20, unless the government terminates or extends it.

The province has also updated the list of symptoms to reflect the epidemiology in Nova Scotia, which can be found below.

Nova Scotia has recorded 79,065 negative test results and 1,085 positive tests since the pandemic began.

There are 1,015 cases listed as resolved. Sixty-five people have died from the virus in the province.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Saturday and has four active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador had one active case as of Friday.

P.E.I. reported a new case Friday and has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

