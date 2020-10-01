Nova Scotians no longer have to call 811 to see if they need a COVID-19 test

Nova Scotians no longer need to call 811 to find out if they meet the requirements for a COVID-19 test, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

The health line faced large call volumes in September, and frustrations mounted as some people were unable to get through or had to wait days before being booked for a COVID test.

As of today, people can now do a COVID-19 self-assessment online, which will reduce the wait time to be screened for testing from 12 hours to about 10 minutes, the release said.

If the online self-assessment determines the person does meet the requirements for a test, they'll be contacted by the Nova Scotia Health Authority or the IWK within 24 to 48 hours to schedule an appointment.

811 will still take calls from people without internet access or who would like to speak to a nurse about their symptoms, the release said.

No new cases Thursday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia today, after the province's testing labs completed 977 tests on Wednesday.

One new case was reported Wednesday , bringing the total known active cases in the province to two.

Of those cases, one person remains hospitalized and in intensive care, the release said.

To date, the province has recorded 95,244 negative test results and 1,088 positive test results. Sixty-five people have died as a result of the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases and six active cases Thursday;

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case and two active cases Wednesday;

P.E.I. reported one new case and two active cases on Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

