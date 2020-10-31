Nova Scotia reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 19.

Two of the new cases are two people in the Central Zone who travelled outside Atlantic Canada together, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness. Those individuals are self-isolating as required.

The other two cases are in the Northern Zone and are "household contacts" of a previously reported case.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday there are several cases still under investigation but nothing yet to indicate general community spread.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 853 tests on Tuesday, including the four positive cases.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 1,118 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Monday. It had 29 active cases, down from 33 the day before.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case Wednesday. It has three active cases.

P.E.I. reported no active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

