2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Nova Scotia, bringing the number of total active cases in the province to 15.

The new cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

One case is a person in the Northern Zone, which includes Colchester East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou. They are self-isolating as required.

The other case is in the Central Zone and is connected to the two cases reported Sunday. The three linked cases are under investigation.

Nova Scotia Health also warned the public Monday of a potential exposure to COVID-19 last week.

It was at a Fit4Less gym at 1535 Dresden Row, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Oct. 26. Anyone there during that time is asked to monitor for symptoms, which could develop up to Nov. 9.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 466 tests on Sunday. So far, the province has had 1,113 positive tests and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital for COVID-19.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Monday. It has 33 active cases, down from 35 the day before.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Sunday. It has three active cases. A presumptive positive case reported Saturday turned out to be negative.

P.E.I. reported no active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

