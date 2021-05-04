Nova Scotia COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday as the entire province completes its first week of lockdown.

A livestream video of the briefing, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., will be available in this story.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia had 943 active cases of COVID-19. Forty-two people were hospitalized, eight of them were in intensive care.

Current lockdown measures include the closure of all schools, and orders to not leave the municipality in which you live and, except in a few exceptional circumstances, to not gather with anyone outside your household.

Police have handed out dozens of fines, which now start at $2,000 per person, in just the past few days alone. Since the start of the pandemic last year nearly 800 tickets have been issued for violations of the Health Protection Act.

At a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, when 146 new cases were reported, Strang said the new daily cases are still somewhat skewed by a backlog in processing tests and entering data at the health authority's microbiology labs.

He said he hoped for the backlog to be cleared soon and for the number of new daily cases to start falling by the end of the week.

People line up for rapid testing at the convention centre in downtown Halifax. (Robert Short/CBC)

Testing options

Lab testing guidelines were modified last week when the backlog was announced. Previously available to all Nova Scotians 16 and up, lab tests are now limited to:

Anyone with symptoms.

Anyone who has been notified that they are a contact of a known case, even if they are asymptomatic.

Anyone who has been at a publicly listed exposure location, or has been directly notified by Public Health they have been to an exposure site. This includes anyone who is asymptomatic, and those classified as a low-risk exposure.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, even if they are asymptomatic.

Anyone who has been scheduled to undergo testing before surgery.

Rapid testing is still available to everyone else at pop-up sites across the province. This week, rapid testing is scheduled in Halifax, Sydney, Bridgewater and Membertou.

Vaccine progress

As of the latest reporting, released Monday, 320,910 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, including 36,000 second doses. That means nearly 30 per cent of the population has received at least one dose, and about 3.5 per cent have received both doses.

Vaccine eligibility is opening up by age and the province plans to open access to everyone 16 and up by the end of June, contingent on supply.

Currently, those 50 or older are eligible to book an appointment for any of the approved shots — Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna or AstraZeneca-Oxford — while those 40-49 are eligible for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, only.

Appointments are being booked online and by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Monday, which includes 13 that were identified on a ship anchored in Conception Bay. There were 56 active cases and two people in hospital related to the coronavirus.

New Brunswick reported 15 new cases Monday and one new death. There were 142 active cases. Six people are in hospital with the coronavirus, two in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced a new case on Sunday after announcing two on Friday. The province had 13 active cases with no one in hospital.

