Rankin, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia had 1,345 known active cases of COVID-19, with 103 people in hospital including 25 in intensive care.

Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing since the start of the third wave, but the overall active caseload has recently started to come down.

Strang noted the downward trend in an interview Wednesday with CBC's Information Morning, but he said numbers are still "nowhere near" where they will need to be to start easing public health restrictions.

He said one requirement for rolling back restrictions is greater vaccination. He'd like to see 75 per cent of all Nova Scotians vaccinated.

There has been strong vaccine uptake among Nova Scotians aged 60 and up, with more than 80 per cent vaccinated with at least one shot. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Currently, about 40 per cent of eligible Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In order to meet the 75 per cent target, Strang said 85 per cent of those eligible to get the shot will have to do so.

COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for children starting at age 12.

"I firmly believe we can meet that target, but it's not just about vaccine, you also have to look at the disease epidemiology," Strang said. "If our case rates come down substantively over the next few weeks we don't have to be at that 75 per cent target to start to open up restrictions.

"If we're going to be able to have a much less restricted summer we have to have the disease under control and have high vaccination rates."

Nova Scotians aged 30 and up can now book vaccine appointments, and earlier this week Rankin and Strang said they expected all eligible Nova Scotians to be able to book appointments by next week.

The majority of cases in Nova Scotia are in the Halifax area, but Strang said he remains concerned about cases with unknown origins in Sydney.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and reported its 42nd death. The province now has 121 active cases.

reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and reported its 42nd death. The province now has 121 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases Tuesday for a total of 83 active cases.

reported six new cases Tuesday for a total of 83 active cases. P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has 10 active cases.

