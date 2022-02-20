Nova Scotia reports 54 people in designated COVID-19 units Sunday

Nova Scotia reported 54 people in designated COVID-19 units on Sunday, including 12 in intensive care.

The age range for people in hospital is 0 to 93 years old, and the median age is 63.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,881 tests on Saturday and found 214 new cases of the virus.

There are 61 cases in the central zone, 45 cases in the eastern zone, 53 cases in the northern zone and 55 in the western zone.

Hospital admissions and discharges were not available Sunday. The province issues an abbreviated update on weekends.

Of the 54 people in hospital, 51 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

Since the Omicron wave began on Dec. 8, 76 Nova Scotians have died because of COVID-19.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 5½ times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Unvaccinated people are also about six times as likely to die of COVID-19 during the Omicron wave than someone who had received a booster dose, based on numbers provided by the province and last updated on Feb. 11.

Nova Scotia: COVID-19 positivity rate

There are two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

135 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

177 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

