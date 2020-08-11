No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the ninth straight day on Tuesday.

The QEII microbiology lab completed 170 tests on Monday, the lowest number of daily tests since the province started sharing data in April.

As of yesterday, all previous cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia were considered resolved. There remain no known active cases in the province.

In total, Nova Scotia has recorded 1,071 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths related to the virus. There have been 66,589 negative test results.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

