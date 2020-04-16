2 more die of COVID-19 at Halifax long-term care home

Two more residents at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax have died of COVID-19.

A total of 18 people at the facility have died of the virus. The province has 24 COVID-19 deaths overall with eight announced over the last two days.

"Every time a family loses a loved one to this virus, the pain is new," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement. "Two more families must say goodbye and not being able to gather with friends and neighbours to mourn together only makes it harder. Your entire province grieves with you."

The statement said there will be no provincial briefing Monday.

As of Saturday, 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia had cases of COVID-19, involving 197 residents and 95 staff.

There are now 873 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Just more than half have recovered. (Nova Scotia Government)

Northwood released an update Sunday that said it had 11 new cases involving six residents and five staff. The facility now has a total of 249 cases.

The province announced eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 873. Thirteen people are in hospital with the virus with three of those in intensive care.

The QEII Health Science Centre's Microbiology lab completed 673 tests on Saturday. To date, Nova Scotia has 25,615 negative test results.

Nova Scotia lists 439 cases as recovered.

Symptoms to look for

The province expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

