Nova Scotia back down to 2 active COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia is reporting that two more cases of COVID-19 have been resolved and there are only two known active cases remaining in the province.

No new cases were discovered among 215 tests completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Sunday, according to a news release Monday from the Department of Health.

Two new cases related to travel outside of Canada were identified on Saturday in the province's central zone.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority issued two advisories on Sunday warning of two potential COVID-19 exposures in the Halifax region.

The most recent was at the Maritime Muslim Academy playground on Chebucto Road on July 31 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The other incident was on a Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Toronto to Halifax on July 12.

Anyone who was at the playground at that time or on Flight WS 254 is asked to call 811 for advice.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 64,412 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

