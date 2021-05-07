Rankin, Strang to provide update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing on COVID-19 Friday at 1 p.m.

The update comes as the province continues to see rising case numbers. On Thursday, 182 new cases were identified, the highest daily number to date. The total known active caseload is 1,309.

As of Thursday's report, 45 people were in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

The province also continues to see high testing rates, with 7,733 COVID-19 tests processed on Wednesday. A backlog of thousands of unprocessed tests was resolved the same day.

The percentage of tested samples that are positive has tripled in the last few days, going from 1.1 on Monday to 2.2 on Tuesday, to 3.2 on Wednesday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases and one new death on Thursday. Ten of the new cases are workers who are isolating outside the province. There are now 142 active cases. Six people are in hospital, two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 58 active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. announced two new cases Thursday and the number of active cases is now nine.

