Rankin, Strang to provide update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing on COVID-19 Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Over the weekend, three new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the province, bringing the total number of deaths during the pandemic to 79.

Also over the weekend, the active case count dropped below 1,000 for the first time since May 3. There are 894 active cases.

As of Monday, 72 people were in hospitals with COVID-19, including 19 in intensive care.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 15 new cases on Monday. The province has 134 active cases.

reported 15 new cases on Monday. The province has 134 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases Monday and warned of a cluster of cases. The province has 89 active cases with four people in hospital.

reported five new cases Monday and warned of a cluster of cases. The province has 89 active cases with four people in hospital. P.E.I. reported one new case on Friday. The province has 15 active cases.

