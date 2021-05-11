Nova Scotia reports 118 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but with more recoveries than new cases, the province's active caseload has dropped.

There are now 1,591 known active cases, down from Monday's caseload of 1,655.

Of the newly reported cases, 98 cases are in central health zone, 11 in eastern zone, five in western zone and four in northern zone.

There are 64 people in hospital, including 10 in the intensive care unit.

Labs in the province finished processing 4,421 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Nova Scotia expanded eligibility Tuesday morning for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to those aged 40-44.

As of Tuesday's update from the province, 374,903 doses of vaccine had been administered. Nearly 35 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

Health Protection Act violations

Halifax Regional Police said Tuesday three people were fined $2,000 each in Dartmouth for violating the Health Protection Act.

Police received a report that a woman was not self-isolating as required. She was ticketed Monday morning after officers investigated.

That night, police fined a woman and a man after getting a report about a gathering on Nadia Drive in Dartmouth that appeared to violate the restrictions.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases on Monday. There are now 149 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new COVID-19 cases for a total of 67 active cases Monday.

P.E.I. announced one new case Monday and now has nine active cases.

