7 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, no new deaths

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

There have been 1,018 cases in the province, according to Sunday's update, but 749 people have recovered. Nine people are in hospital, three in intensive care.

The provincial death toll remains at 47.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 676 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday and continues to operate on a 24-hour schedule.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Sunday, May 10. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

The province has reported 33,579 negative tests.

Recoveries on increase at Northwood

Three licensed long-term care home and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia have active cases of COVID-19, including the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

Northwood has 157 residents and 20 employees with active cases, but recoveries have increased significantly, the facility's CEO said Saturday.

"We're showing the single largest group of recoveries this week with more than 48 residents who have won the battle against this disease and we do expect another 53 residents to be officially declared recovered this week," Northwood CEO Janet Simm said in a Facebook video.

Simm also said the 65 staff members have also recovered and are returning to work.

'Send your love virtually'

To provide more of a connection between residents and their families, especially for Mother's Day, Northwood is allowing people to drop off cards to their loved ones daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Halifax and Bedford locations.

But Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, reminded Nova Scotians that Mother's Day should enjoyed while following public health protocols.

"Mother's Day weekend is usually filled with visits and hugs for moms, grandmothers and mother-figures. Unfortunately, for many families, Mother's Day will look different this year," McNeil said in a press release.

"Please celebrate your mother as safely as possible today. If you don't live with her, send your love virtually. This virus doesn't pause its spread for even one day."

Symptoms to look for

The following is a list of symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

