Nova Scotia reveals details of AstraZeneca vaccine rollout; 5 new cases announced

Nova Scotia unveiled its plans to deliver the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on Tuesday, as the province also reported five new cases of COVID-19 and newly confirmed variant cases. The province's number of active cases is now 26.

Three of the five new cases are in the central zone, and the other two are in the western zone. All new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, the province said in a press release.

Meanwhile, five previously reported COVID-19 cases have been newly confirmed by the National Microbioloy Lab to be variants, including three of the variant first found in the U.K. and two of the variant first found in South Africa. All five were reported in the central zone.

The three U.K. variant cases, as well as one of the South Africa variant cases, are linked to other known cases or international travel.

But the other case of the South Africa variant does not have an identified link to a previously reported variant case or travel. That person was tested earlier this month and the case is now considered resolved. None of the person's close contacts have received positive tests, but the investigation into the source of infection is continuing.

The province said there is no sign of community spread of the variants of COVID-19.

The total number of Nova Scotia cases involving the variant first reported in the U.K. now stands at 11, while the number of cases of the variant first reported in South Africa is eight.

AstraZeneca vaccine rollout details

Nova Scotians who are 63 and 64 years old will be able to get the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on March 20.

Beginning on March 16, those who are eligible can book appointments online or call 1-833-797-7772.

The vaccine will be offered at 25 locations across the province.

Nova Scotia's initial portion of the AstraZeneca vaccine — 13,000 doses — must be used before April 2.

As more supply of the vaccine arrives, other Nova Scotians between the ages of 50 and 64 will be offered the shot, beginning with the oldest in that age group.

The following pharmacies will offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine:

Shoppers Drug Mart, 766 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville

Kyte's Pharmacy, 920 Cole Harbour Rd., Dartmouth

Lawton's Drug Store, 8003 #7 Hwy., Musquodoboit Harbour

Sobeys Pharmacy, 110 Warwick St., Digby

Guardian - Hutchins Pharmacy, 310 St. George St., Annapolis Royal

Walmart Pharmacy, 1065 Central Ave., Greenwood

Stones Drug Store, 491 Chebucto St., Baddeck

Freeman's Pharmacy, 15786 Central Ave., Inverness

Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 288 Welton St., Sydney

Amherst Pharmasave, 158 Robert Angus Dr., Amherst

Pictou Pharmasave, 33 Water St., Pictou

Guardian - Elmsdale Pharmacy, 269 Hwy. 214, Elmsdale

Drug Store Pharmacy (located in Atlantic Superstore), 394 Westville Rd., New Glasgow

The following family physician clinics will offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine:

Geriatrics in Motion, 65 Prestwick Cl., Halifax

Woodlawn Medical Centre, 92 Main St., Dartmouth

Dalhousie Family Medicine (Spryfield location), 16 Denith Rd., Halifax

Dalhousie Family Medicine (Mumford location), 265-6960 Mumford Rd., Halifax

Berwick Family Practice, 121 Orchard St., Berwick

Queens General Hospital, 175 School St., Liverpool

Harvest Tides Family Practice, 70 Exhibition St., New Minas

Middleton Collaborative Practice, 452 Main St., Middleton

Colchester Research Group/ Truro Walk-In Clinic, 68 Robie St., Truro

Mediplex: Medical Complex and Clinics, 40 Church St., Antigonish

Island Family Health Care, 308-45 Weatherbee Rd., Sydney

Northside Family Collaborative, 116 King St., North Sydney

The province also announced it is expecting 38,000 extra doses of Pfizer-BioNtech in the last two weeks of March.

Test and vaccination numbers

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 testing laboratories processed 2,841 tests on Monday.

As of Monday, 40,231 doses of vaccines have been given, and of those, 14,542 people have received a second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported five new cases on Monday for a total of 36 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases on Monday. The province has 84 known active cases, and three people are in hospital.

P.E.I. reported zero new cases on Sunday, making for 26 known active cases on the Island — the most since the pandemic started. The province moved out of a red-level lockdown on Thursday.

