Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 as premier, chief medical officer of health hold briefing

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The province's known active caseload is 24.

One of the new cases is in the central zone and is a close contact of a previously announced case. Another is in the northern zone and is currently being investigated, and the third is in the eastern zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, are holding a COVID-19 briefing in the late morning.

Testing and vaccine numbers

Laboratories in the province completed 2,572 tests on Monday.

So far, 94,373 doses of vaccines have been administered to Nova Scotians, including 25,102 second doses.

The province is expecting a 30,420 doses to be delivered this week, down from 36,520 last week.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases on Monday for a total of 120 known active cases. Four people are in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday. The province has two known active cases.

P.E.I. reported three new cases on Tuesday. There are 14 known active cases on the Island.

MORE TOP STORIES