Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19, 3 variant cases

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Nova Scotia as the province announced that three previously reported cases have now been identified as variant cases.

The variant, which was first identified in the U.K., was confirmed to be responsible for two cases in Nova Scotia's central health zone and one in the eastern zone.

Neither of the newly announced variant cases in the central zone is related to King's Wharf in Dartmouth, which was the subject of a potential exposure notification on Sunday after a confirmed variant case from earlier this month. That case is considered resolved.

Public Health has asked anyone who lives in, works at, or visited the apartment and condo complex between March 10 and 27 to get a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms.

2 of 3 variant cases resolved

The two newly announced variant cases in the central zone are related to international travel. One of those cases is resolved, while the person in the second case is still self-isolating.

The variant case in the eastern zone is related to travel in Canada, and that case is considered resolved.

According to a press release from the province, there is no sign of community spread from the variant cases.

So far, Nova Scotia has seen 17 cases of the variant first found in the U.K., and 10 of the variant first found in South Africa.

24 total COVID-19 cases

There has been one new recovery since Sunday, bringing the active caseload down to 24.

One person is currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

Laboratories in the province completed 2,003 tests on Sunday.

So far, 89,194 doses of vaccines have been administered to Nova Scotians, including 24,344 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases on Monday for a total of 120 known active cases. Four people are in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday. The province has two known active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases over the weekend. There are 12 known active cases on the Island.

MORE TOP STORIES