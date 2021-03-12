1 new COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday.

The case is in eastern zone and the health authority is investigating its source. Nova Scotia has 17 active cases of the virus.



The Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,681 tests Thursday. All but one came back negative.



There were 1,074 tests administered March 5-11 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Spryfield, Bedford and Upper Tantallon.



As of March 11, 46,891 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 15,655 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases on Thursday for a total of 34 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province has 68 known active cases, and three people are in hospital, with two being in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. There are 28 known active cases on the Island — the most since the pandemic started.

