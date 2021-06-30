Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 55.

Three of the new cases are in the eastern zone and are close contacts of previous cases, while the fourth case is in the central zone and is related to travel.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, and neither is in intensive care.

Laboratories in the province processed 3,942 tests on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 72.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 22.6 per cent who have also received a second dose.

Nova Scotia moved into Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, allowing travellers from outside Atlantic Canada to enter the province with self-isolation requirements that are tied to their vaccination status.

The province is expecting to move into Phase 4 of the plan on July 14 if new cases are still very low, there is little ongoing spread and if 75 per cent of the population has received one dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases Wednesday. It has 24 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Wednesday. It has five active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case Tuesday. It was the first new case since June 3.

