Rankin, Strang to provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. today.

The update comes as the province is scheduled to move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Wednesday.

That phase would allow people from outside the Atlantic provinces to enter Nova Scotia under isolation restrictions tied to their level of vaccine coverage.

On Monday, Nova Scotia reported four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the active caseload to 57.

Also as of Monday, 72.4 per cent of Nova Scotians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 17.8 per cent who had also received a second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Monday. It has 26 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Monday. It has six active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

