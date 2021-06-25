N.S. reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total caseload to 60.

Fifteen of the new cases are in the central zone, with eleven of those being close contacts within a linked group of families, and four are related to travel.

The other case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel.

There are two people in hospital.

Labs processed 3,321 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

Almost 850,000 doses of vaccines have been administered, with 72.1 per cent of Nova Scotians receiving at least one dose, including 15.1 per cent who have received a second dose.

On Friday, the province opened second dose rebooking eligibility to those who received their first dose on or before May 20. Notifications to rebook will be sent out by email over several days.

Anyone who does not receive a notice or who didn't provide an email can call 1-833-797-7772.

The province says as of 4 p.m. Thursday, there were 99,447 second-dose vaccine appointments booked up to and including June 30, when Nova Scotia plans to move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

That phase will allow fully vaccinated travellers from outside Atlantic Canada who have received their second dose more than 14 days earlier to enter Nova Scotia without isolating.

Those who are partially vaccinated at least 14 days before entering will have to isolate for seven days and get tested twice, and unvaccinated travellers will still need to isolate for 14 days.

Cases at schools

On Thursday, two cases connected to Joseph Howe Elementary School and one case connected to St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary School were announced, which are included in Friday's COVID-19 numbers.

The schools are closed to students to allow for testing of close contacts and a deep cleaning of the buildings, and school administrators will update families about next week's schedule.

Public Health is getting in touch with close contacts, who will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days, and is recommending that all students and staff get a COVID-19 test.

Joseph Howe Elementary School was already closed due to a previously reported case.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases Thursday. It has 40 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Thursday. It has 7 active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES