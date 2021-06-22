Rankin, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will give an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m. today.

The briefing will be live streamed on the CBC Nova Scotia website.

Nova Scotia — and the rest of Atlantic Canada — reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The province now has 79 active cases.

Three people are in hospital, including one person who is in intensive care.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Monday. It has 56 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday. It has 22 active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

