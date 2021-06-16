Nova Scotia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the active number of cases across the province to 92.

Five of the new cases are in the central zone. Four of those are close contacts of previous cases and one is under investigation.

The remaining three cases are in the eastern zone, with two of those being close contacts and one under investigation.

Five people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

Labs processed 5,142 tests on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 67.6 per cent of Nova Scotians had received one dose of vaccine.

Nova Scotia moved into Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, allowing restaurants to resume indoor dining, stores to operate at half capacity and households to have no limits on the number of shoppers, among many other changes.

"As we work our way through the reopening plan, entering Phase 2 today, it is important to remember to continue to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated as soon as you can," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"Many of our new cases are among people who are not vaccinated, or who got the virus within two weeks of their first dose, before the vaccine has taken effect."

The province now reports the vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19, are hospitalized or die, on its public dashboard of COVID-19 statistics.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases Tuesday. It now has 85 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new cases Wednesday. The province has 35 active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Monday and has four active cases.

