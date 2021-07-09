Nova Scotia reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Friday and one recovery, leaving the total number of active cases in the province at 39.

The new case is in the central health zone and is related to travel, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

Two people are in hospital related to the virus, including one in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,770 tests on Thursday.

An additional 5,044 tests were administered at rapid testing pop-up sites in Sydney, Shubenacadie and the Halifax-area from July 2-8, the news release said.

As of July 8, the province has administered 1,085,267 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 369,412 second doses.

More vaccine outreach clinics coming

Nova Scotia Health has announced another set of vaccination clinics for next week.

The clinics will be focused in the western health zone and are available at the following locations:

Digby Neck Consolidated School (6203 Highway 217, Sandy Cove). July 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Westport Fire Hall (21 Second Street, Westport, Brier Island). July 13 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Islands Consolidated School (75 Overcove Road, Freeport). July 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinics are now available to be booked online here or by calling 1-888-797-7772.

The news release said Moderna vaccine will be provided at these clinics.

NSH said in their release it hopes to move in community centres in Kingston, Lockeport, Chester and Weymouth later this month.

490 doses administered over 2 days at walk-in clinic

The Halifax Convention Centre opened for walk-in vaccinations earlier this week. Over the first two days, 490 people received a first or second shot.

A total of 1,200 Moderna vaccine doses were made available. First doses were available to ages 18 and up and second doses for 35 and up.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Friday and has seven active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Friday, but has two new cases aboard a ship in Conception Bay. The province has 16 active cases, 14 on the ship. Newfoundland health officials say there is no risk to the province's general population.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Friday and has one active case. The province has announced that 84.35% of the eligible population has received a first vaccine dose.

MORE TOP STORIES