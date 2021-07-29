1 new COVID-19 case reported in N.S. on Thursday
There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday. There are now 10 active cases in the province.
The new case is in the central health zone and is related to travel, according to a news release from the Nova Scotia government.
The active caseload in the province is 10.
No one is currently in hospital with COVID-19.
Labs in the province processed 2,734 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 1,332,960 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 595,726 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.
