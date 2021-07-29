Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

1 new COVID-19 case reported in N.S. on Thursday

There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday. There are now 10 active cases in the province.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of a COVID-19 during an immunization clinic in Halifax. As of Wednesday, 75.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Robert Short/CBC)

The new case is in the central health zone and is related to travel, according to a news release from the Nova Scotia government.

The active caseload in the province is 10.

No one is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Labs in the province processed 2,734 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,332,960 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 595,726 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

