1 new COVID-19 case reported in N.S. on Thursday

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new case is in the central health zone and is related to travel, according to a news release from the Nova Scotia government.

The active caseload in the province is 10.

No one is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Labs in the province processed 2,734 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,332,960 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 595,726 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

