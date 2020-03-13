Nova Scotia reports new death related to COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting a new death related to COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions died several weeks ago due to COVID-19, according to a news release from the Department of Health Wednesday.

The woman was located in the eastern zone and was not living in a long-term care facility. The province said the death had been under investigation to determine if COVID-19 was a factor.

"My thoughts are with this individual's family and loved ones who have been grieving these past weeks," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release.

"This virus has taken a toll on us, but Nova Scotians are strong. We must continue to work together and follow the public health advice as we open our economy, communities and businesses."

To date, 64 people have died from the virus in Nova Scotia.

Latest numbers

Nova Scotia has now gone two weeks without identifying any new cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 418 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday and identified no new cases.

The province continues to have no known active cases.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 62,861 negative test results and 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases.

Starting this Friday, non-medical masks will be mandatory in most indoor public spaces.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

