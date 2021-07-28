Skip to Main Content
No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Wednesday

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday. There are now nine active cases in the province.

A health-care worker draws Moderna vaccine from a vial. As of Wednesday, 75.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Robert Short/CBC)

The active caseload in the province is nine, according to a news release.

No one is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Labs in the province processed 2,704 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 75.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 59.9 per cent have also received a second dose.

