No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The active caseload in the province is nine, according to a news release.

No one is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Labs in the province processed 2,704 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 75.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 59.9 per cent have also received a second dose.

