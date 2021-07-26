1 new case of COVID-19 reported Monday in Nova Scotia
With one new case of COVID-19 being reported in Nova Scotia, the province has an active caseload of 13.
The province now has an active caseload of 13
Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the active caseload to 13.
The new case is in the central zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case, according to a news release.
No one is currently in hospital being treated for COVID-19.
Labs in the province processed 6,900 COVID-19 tests from Friday to Sunday.
As of Monday, 75.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 57.6 per cent who have also received a second dose.
The province is no longer providing updates on COVID-19 on weekends. New cases, testing numbers and other statistics for Saturdays and Sundays are now provided on Mondays.
MORE TOP STORIES