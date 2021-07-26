1 new case of COVID-19 reported Monday in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the active caseload to 13.

The new case is in the central zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case, according to a news release.

No one is currently in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Labs in the province processed 6,900 COVID-19 tests from Friday to Sunday.

As of Monday, 75.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 57.6 per cent who have also received a second dose.

The province is no longer providing updates on COVID-19 on weekends. New cases, testing numbers and other statistics for Saturdays and Sundays are now provided on Mondays.

