Nova Scotia now free of known active COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia is now free of known active COVID-19 cases after the remaining active case was resolved on Saturday.

No new cases were discovered on Saturday after the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 433 Nova Scotia tests, according to a news release from the Department of Health Sunday.

The province has now gone 11 days without discovering a new case of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has had 62,187 negative test results, 1,067 positive tests and 63 deaths.

Starting July 31, non-medical masks will be mandatory in most indoor public spaces in the province.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

