International travellers can enter Nova Scotia starting next week

International travellers will be allowed to enter Nova Scotia beginning this Monday.

The move is in line with federal requirements for international travellers announced earlier this month.

Fully vaccinated travellers who are approved for entry will not have to quarantine or stay at a government-authorized hotel.

"It makes sense to align our border policy with the federal government's for international travel," Premier Iain Rankin said in a release.

"The federal rules are the same as Nova Scotia's for fully vaccinated travellers and more stringent for others. This is another positive step in our province's cautious reopening strategy."

The provincial border opened to Canadian travellers on June 30, with varying self-isolation requirements based on vaccination status.

All international travellers will need to complete the Nova Scotia's safe check-in form.

2 new cases on Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 47.

One new case is in the central health zone and is under investigation, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

The other new case is in the eastern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

"I'm pleased to see that we have another day with low case numbers," Rankin said in the release. "Nova Scotians have worked so hard to get us where we are today. While the case numbers are promising, please don't become complacent. Follow the public health measures, get tested and get vaccinated if you haven't already."

Three people are in hospital related to the virus, none in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,936 tests on July 1.

As of July 1, 961,653 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across the province. Of those, 253,331 are second doses.

The province is on track to reach a million doses administered on Monday.

Outreach vaccine clinics

To help make vaccine clinics more accessible to residents, outreach clinics will be available next week in parts of the western health zone:

Northeast Kings Education Centre, 1816 Bains Rd., Canning on July 6.

New Germany Rural High School, 44 School St., New Germany on July 7.

Hillcrest Academy, 127 King St., Shelburne on July 8 and 9.

Appointment bookings for those locations are now open.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported four new cases Friday, and has 25 active cases

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Friday. It has four active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case Tuesday. It was the first new case since June 3.

MORE TOP STORIES