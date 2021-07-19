No new COVID-19 cases in N.S. Monday, 1 recovery

Nova Scotia reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the active caseload in the province to seven.

Two people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

As of Monday, 74.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one shot of vaccine, according to the provincial dashboard, and 50.2 per cent have also received a second shot.

Labs processed 2,022 COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

There are currently no COVID-19 briefings scheduled for this week

The province said its COVID-19 dashboard will not be available Tuesday, because of scheduled upgrades to Panorama, the public health information system.

On Sunday, the province reported three new cases of COVID-19.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case on Sunday and has nine active cases. The province has no hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Friday. There are 46 active cases in the province, all but one — a person in the Eastern Health region — aboard two ships anchored in Conception Bay.

Prince Edward Island has no active cases. Residents of Canada who are vaccinated and have a P.E.I. Pass do not have to self-isolate when they arrive at the border under eased restrictions that went into effect Sunday.

