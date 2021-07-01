Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 51.

Three of the new cases are in the central zone and one is in the northern zone. All are related to travel.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19.

Laboratories in the province processed 3,731 tests on Wednesday.

The province is also reporting one probable case of COVID-19 connected to Oceanview Education Centre in Glace Bay, N.S.

Based on a public health assessment, this case is being treated as a lab-confirmed positive to ensure all precautions are taken.

Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff at the school be tested for COVID-19, regardless off whether they have symptoms.

No self-isolation is required while they wait for test results unless they have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Thursday. It has 24 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Wednesday. It has five active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case Tuesday. It was the first new case since June 3.

