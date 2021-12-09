48 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 9 in ICU

Nova Scotia announced 745 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 48 people in hospital, including nine in the ICU.

Of those in hospital:

Four (8.3 per cent) have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

28 (58.3 per cent) have had two doses.

Two (4.2 per cent) are partially vaccinated.

14 (29.2 per cent) are unvaccinated.

Only 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated, according to the province.

The province also said in a news release Thursday that those hospitalized range in age from 26 to 94 years old, with the average being 68. Of the 48 people in hospital, 44 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

Hospitalizations are well below those reported during the spring wave of COVID-19. More than 100 people were in hospital due to the virus at one point in May.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, about 84 per cent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 from March 15 to Dec. 17 were unvaccinated.

The province continues to roll out its booster doses and said it is bringing in 25 members of the Canadian Red Cross to help in the booster effort across Nova Scotia in the coming weeks.

Nova Scotia Health also reported a new outbreak at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital. Fewer than five patients at the facility have tested positive, said the province.

There are also additional cases related to outbreaks at the following hospitals:

Four additional cases at the Halifax Infirmary for a total of 16 patients who have tested positive.

Six additional cases in a ward at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital where there are now 11 patients who have tested positive.

One additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre where fewer than five people at the facility have tested positive.

New self-isolation requirements

The province also announced new rules around self-isolation on Wednesday for people who test positive for COVID-19 or are close contacts. The new rules begin Friday at 6 a.m. AT.

Hospitalizations are currently well below those reported during the spring wave of COVID-19. More than 100 people were in hospital due to the virus at one point in May. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, 459 cases are in central zone, 128 cases are in eastern zone, 95 cases are in western zone and 63 cases are in northern zone.

Coast guard ship outbreak update

The Canadian Coast Guard ship Jean Goodwill remains docked in Dartmouth after an outbreak was reported Christmas Eve.

In a statement emailed on Thursday, the coast guard said deep cleaning of the vessel has been completed.

"Crew members who have recovered and have been in isolation 10 days or more have started to return to the vessel," it said.

No one was hospitalized and the number of people who tested positive was not provided.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 503 new cases Thursday for a total of 4,059 active cases. There are four people in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported 204 new cases Thursday. There are 1,491 active cases. Four people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one in intensive care. There are three people in hospital for other reasons who have tested positive for COVID-19.

New Brunswick reported one death and 672 new cases on Thursday. There are 63 people in hospital, including 19 in intensive care.

MORE TOP STORIES