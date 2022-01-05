Houston and Strang to give another COVID-19 update this afternoon

On Wednesday, Premier Tim Houston and Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are expected to provide the second COVID-19 update this week.

The update will be livestreamed here at 3 p.m. AT.

Students are scheduled to go back to in-person learning in Nova Scotia on Jan. 10. Houston and Strang said Monday they are monitoring case numbers and will have further updates at the Wednesday briefing.

Nova Scotia reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases three days in a row on Tuesday with 40 people in hospital due to the virus, including five in intensive care.

Hospitalizations are currently well below those reported during the spring wave of COVID-19. At one point in May more than 100 people were in hospital due to the virus.

Of those currently in hospital:

About 10 per cent have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

About 61 per cent are fully vaccinated (two doses).

About three per cent are partially vaccinated.

About 26 per cent are unvaccinated.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, about 84 per cent of people hospitalized with the virus since March 15 were unvaccinated.

Of Tuesday's reported cases, 544 are in the central zone,182 are in the eastern zone, 153 are in the western zone and 141 are in the northern zone.

Several hospitals have reported outbreaks, including the Halifax Infirmary, Dartmouth General, the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, St. Martha's Regional and New Waterford Consolidated.

Visitor restrictions have been put in place at the QEII Health Sciences Centre, Dartmouth General and Colchester East Hants Health Centre because of increased COVID-19 activity.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 493 new cases Tuesday for a total of 3,254 active cases. There is one person in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported 198 new cases Tuesday. There are 1,159 active cases. Three people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one in intensive care. There are four people in hospital for other reasons who have tested positive for the virus.

New Brunswick reported three deaths and 746 new cases on Tuesday. There are 56 people are in hospital, including 16 in intensive care. Eleven people in hospital are on ventilators. There are 6,112 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

