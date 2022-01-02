Nova Scotia reports 1,893 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Nova Scotia has reported 1,893 new cases of COVID-19 for the weekend — 709 on Saturday and a record 1,184 on Sunday.

No information on the number of people in hospital was provided in the abbreviated update.

On Jan. 1, there were 453 cases in the central zone, 126 in the eastern zone, 67 in the northern zone and 63 in the western zone.

On Sunday, there were 835 new cases in the central zone, 118 in the eastern zone, 104 in the northern zone and 127 in the western zone.

In the province's update released Dec. 31, there were 34 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There were four in intensive care.

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. AT on Monday.

Several hospitals have reported outbreaks, including the Halifax Infirmary, Dartmouth General, the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, St. Martha's Regional and New Waterford Consolidated.

Visitor restrictions

Nova Scotia Health has announced it is implementing new restrictions on visitors at the Halifax Infirmary and Dartmouth General because of increased COVID-19 activity.

In-patients at both facilities can have only one consistent visitor, but exceptions can be made in the following circumstances:

Palliative care and other patients nearing end of life.

Patients receiving medical assistance in dying.

Children under 18 seeking treatment and/or admitted to hospital.

Outpatients, including patients arriving at the hospital for emergency and ambulatory care clinics, appointments or procedures who need support to receive care due to physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions.

Patients requiring support for critical treatment decisions such as organ transplantation, initiation of hemodialysis, and at the discretion of the clinical team.

Meanwhile, in-patients Colchester East Hants Health Centre cannot have visitors, except one support person per day for the following circumstances:

Palliative care and other patients nearing end of life.

Patients receiving medical assistance in dying.

Children under 18 seeking treatment and/or admitted to hospital.

Labour and birth.

Outpatients, including patients arriving at the hospital for emergency and ambulatory care clinics, appointments or procedures who need support to receive care due to physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions.

Patients requiring support for critical treatment decisions such as organ transplantation, initiation of hemodialysis, and at the discretion of the clinical team.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 682 new cases on Friday, and Premier Blaine Higgs announced he has tested positive. There are 45 people in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 431 new cases Friday and one new death. There are now 1,746 active cases in the province. There is one person in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported 175 new cases Friday, with eight people in hospital. There are 814 active cases.

