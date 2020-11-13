Nova Scotians can now schedule COVID-19 test online

Nova Scotians can now schedule a COVID-19 test online for all primary assessment centres in the province and the IWK Health Centre.

Premier Stephen McNeil said during a news conference Friday that this will greatly reduce how long it takes to set up a test, as well as shorten the time to receive results.

The swish, gargle and spit test is now also available for children at all primary testing sites.

"Our message to all Nova Scotians is if they feel unwell, go online and do the online assessment," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

One new case is in the northern zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. That person has self-isolated.

The other case is in the central zone and is under investigation, according to a news release, but the province says the cases aren't linked to the cluster in Clayton Park.

Strang said on Friday that he is "feeling less anxious" about the Clayton Park cluster, where there were 11 cases. There have been no new cases associated with that area since Tuesday.

He also said the province has decided against opening up a testing site in Bayers Lake to deal with that group of cases but decided on Friday morning it wasn't necessary.

The province now has 19 active cases.

Strang also said Nova Scotians need to look at decreasing their social contacts over the next six to eight weeks in the effort to keep case numbers down.

"All of us need to think about, how many people are we in contact with in our day?" Strang said.

"Here in Nova Scotia it's not about flattening the curve, it's actually being in front of the curve so we don't need to flatten it. It's a preventative measure for us."

He also said a point person has been established to work with guidelines in the continuing care centre, looking to bring in periodic testing of long-term care staff.

More on Christmas rules

As the Christmas holidays are approaching, Strang said Public Health is working with students, the restaurant sector and businesses to help prevent the spread of the virus.

He said more details and clear direction for how businesses can safely operate will be coming soon, adding that malls will have to figure out how to manage the growing number of people and stay within the Public Health rules.

"Ultimately it's the responsibility of Nova Scotians. If you're going to a mall, what are you doing to make sure you're physically distanced? What are you doing to make sure that unless you don't have a valid reason, that you're wearing a mask and wearing it properly?"

Strang said any student who leaves the Atlantic bubble for 14 days will have to isolate, but they have been working with colleagues in education to support them. They have also made sure international students who do not have health insurance are able to be tested for COVID-19 for free.

The same rules apply for anyone studying out of province who wants to come back to Nova Scotia for Christmas: they will have to isolate separately or the entire household must quarantine.

"Our collective fate for COVID is in our own hands," Strang said.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 1,260 tests on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the province sent out an advisory for a potential COVID-19 exposure at Atlantic Superstore in Halifax.

Anyone who was at the Barrington Street store between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 should self-monitor for COVID symptoms.

Atlantic bubble

Overall, Nova Scotia has recorded 1,136 positive cases and 65 deaths related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case Thursday. It has 13 active cases. The province has announced that an outbreak at special-care home in Moncton is officially over

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Thursday. It has seven active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case Wednesday. The province has four active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES