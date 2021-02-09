N.S. reports one new COVID-19 case, McNeil and Strang to give afternoon briefing

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update at a news conference this afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. AT and will be live streamed.

Nova Scotia today reported one new case of COVID-19 and a total of nine active cases. One person is in hospital in ICU.

The new case is in the central health zone and is related to travel outside the region. The person is self-isolating as required by public health guidelines.

Provincial health authority labs conducted 1,741 tests on Monday.

According to a news release, 18,826 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia as of Monday, including 5,642 second doses.

Some public health restrictions were loosened Monday as Nova Scotia continues to experience low COVID-19 case numbers.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases on Monday, making for 182 active cases. Seven people were in hospital, two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 32 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 57 active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Friday, but the new case is someone who resides in another Canadian jurisdiction and doesn't count toward the province's case numbers. The province has three known active cases.

