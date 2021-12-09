N.S. reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Nova Scotia reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 194.

Twenty-nine new cases are in the central zone, 18 are in the eastern zone, three are in the northern zone and two are in the western zone.

Nine people are in hospital with the coronavirus, including four in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 84.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 81.6 per cent have received two doses.

An outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in the eastern zone has led to a total of 59 people testing positive for the coronavirus so far. The province says more new cases are expected in the coming days.

Public health has sent its mobile COVID-19 testing unit to Antigonish. It will be at the university's Keating Centre at 1100 Convocation Blvd. Thursday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. AT.

Community spread

The province also says there is a cluster of cases in a localized community in the northern zone. There's also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

Several schools, were notified of exposures Wednesday including:

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary in Timberlea (closed this week).

Burton Ettinger Elementary in Halifax.

Rockingham Elementary in Halifax.

Tantallon Senior Elementary in Upper Tantallon.

The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 111 new cases Wednesday. The province has 781 active cases, with 43 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases Wednesday. The province has 17 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported six cases on Wednesday. The province has 27 active cases.

