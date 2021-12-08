N.S. reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 162.

Fourteen cases are in the eastern zone, 13 are in the central zone, six are in the northern zone and one is in the western zone.

Eleven people are in hospital with the coronavirus, including four in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 84.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 81.6 per cent have received two doses.

An outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in the eastern zone has led to 21 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

Public health has sent its mobile COVID-19 testing unit to Antigonish. It will be at the university's Keating Centre at 1100 Convocation Blvd. Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One school, École Beaubassin in Halifax, was notified of an exposure Tuesday. The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three deaths and 69 new cases Tuesday. The province has 752 active cases, with 47 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases Wednesday. The province has 17 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported five new cases on Tuesday. The province has 23 active cases.

