Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing today
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. AT.
The briefing will be live streamed here.
Nova Scotia reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There are 153 active cases in the province and 11 people in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported three deaths and 71 new cases Monday. The province has 760 active cases, with 49 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases Monday, including those identified over the weekend. The province has 13 active cases and no one is in hospital with the virus.
- Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Monday. The province has 22 active cases.
