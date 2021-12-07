Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing today

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. AT.

CBC News ·
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang speak during a COVID-19 briefing on Nov. 17, 2021. (Communications Nova Scotia)

The briefing will be live streamed here.

Nova Scotia reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There are 153 active cases in the province and 11 people in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • New Brunswick reported three deaths and 71 new cases Monday. The province has 760 active cases, with 49 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases Monday, including those identified over the weekend. The province has 13 active cases and no one is in hospital with the virus.
  • Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Monday. The province has 22 active cases. 
