Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing today

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. AT.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

Nova Scotia reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There are 153 active cases in the province and 11 people in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three deaths and 71 new cases Monday. The province has 760 active cases, with 49 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases Monday, including those identified over the weekend. The province has 13 active cases and no one is in hospital with the virus.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Monday. The province has 22 active cases.

