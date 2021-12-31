34 people in N.S. hospitals with COVID-19, 618 new cases

The number of people in Nova Scotia hospitals with COVID-19 has jumped to 34, including four people in intensive care.

That's a jump from the 25 people who were in hospital on Thursday, which included three in ICU.

Nova Scotia reported 618 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and estimates there are 5,117 active cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 429 are in the central zone, 77 are in the western zone, 64 are in the eastern zone and 48 are in the northern zone.

Several hospitals have reported outbreaks, including the Halifax Infirmary, Dartmouth General, the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, St. Martha's Regional and New Waterford Consolidated. The outbreaks are affecting fewer than 10 patients at each facility, according to a news release from the province.

The province will not be releasing COVID-19 statistics on Jan. 1, and will issue abbreviated information on Jan. 2 and 3.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 682 new cases on Friday, and Premier Blaine Higgs announced he has tested positive. There are 45 people in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 431 new cases Friday and one new death. There are now 1,746 active cases in the province. There is one person in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported 175 new cases Friday, with eight people in hospital. There are 814 active cases.

