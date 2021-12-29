N.S. reports 586 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with 24 in hospital

Nova Scotia reported 586 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and said 24 people are in hospital due to the virus.

That's up from the 15 people reported Friday. Three people are in intensive care.

The majority of the new cases, 393, are in the central zone, while 56 are in the northern zone, 106 are in the eastern zone and 31 are in the western zone.

There are an estimated 5,053 active cases in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,355 tests on Dec. 28.

A news release said six patients at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish have tested positive for COVID-19 and they are being closely monitored. Staff are being tested.

There are no new cases at the Halifax Infirmary, where a recent outbreak saw six patients test positive.

Halifax Transit announced Wednesday it is reducing bus service beginning Thursday due to staff shortages. A list of cancellations can be found here.

A spokesperson for Halifax Transit said a total of 51 routes will have service reductions.

Halifax Transit has been experiencing resourcing challenges because of positive staff cases, employee exposures and self-isolation and testing requirements.

Last week, the service announced it was cancelling more than 30 bus trips because of staffing problems, and the ferry service was running at reduced capacity.

At the time, Ken Wilson, the president of the union representing Halifax Transit workers, said the staffing issues included sickness, isolation due to COVID-19 measures, and stress.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 486 new cases Wednesday and one new death. There are 43 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 312 new cases Wednesday. There are now 1,111 active cases in the province. No one is in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported 129 new cases Wednesday, with one person in hospital. The province said it's also limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic individuals, close contacts and those who have preliminarily tested positive with a rapid test or at a point of entry.

