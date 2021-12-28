N.S. reports 561 new COVID-19 cases ahead of return-to-school briefing at 2 p.m. AT

Nova Scotia reported 561 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 430 cases are in central zone, 54 cases in eastern zone, 39 cases in northern zone and 38 cases in western zone.

As of Friday, there are 15 people in hospital, including four in intensive care. The province hasn't updated that number this week.

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, and Education Minister Becky Druhan will provide an update on the province's back-to-school plan this afternoon.

The briefing begins at 2 p.m. CBC will livestream the briefing here.

Currently, most students across the province are scheduled to return to class in person on Jan. 6.

Some hospitals restricting access

Two hospitals in Cape Breton have implemented visitor restrictions to help control the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions at Glace Bay Hospital and Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital began on Dec. 27 and will continue until Jan. 3, 2022.

At Glace Bay Hospital, in-patients will only be permitted one consistent visitor. One designated support person per day continues for:

Palliative care and other patients nearing end of life.

Patients receiving medical assistance in dying.

Outpatients, including patients arriving at the hospital for ambulatory care clinics, appointments or procedures who need support to receive care due to physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions.

Patients requiring support for critical treatment decisions such as organ transplantation, initiation of hemodialysis at the discretion of the clinical team.

At Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, in-patients are not allowed to receive visitors, except one designated support person per day for:

Palliative care and other patients nearing end of life.

Patients receiving medical assistance in dying.

Outpatients, including patients arriving at the hospital for emergency and ambulatory care clinics, appointments or procedures who need support to receive care due to physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions.

Children under 18 seeking treatment and/or admitted to hospital.

Patients requiring support for critical treatment decisions such as organ transplantation, initiation of hemodialysis at the discretion of the clinical team.

Small outbreaks have been reported recently at hospitals in the province, including the Halifax Infirmary, Dartmouth General Hospital and St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 639 new cases since Friday and four deaths. There are 35 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 357 new cases since Friday. There are now 677 active cases in the province. One person is in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported 156 new cases since Friday. The province now has 309 active cases and no hospitalizations. The province said it's also limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic individuals, close contacts and those who have preliminarily tested positive with a rapid test or at a point of entry.

MORE TOP STORIES