Province says rapid tests should only be used for symptomatic, close contacts

While Nova Scotians have been encouraged to use rapid COVID-19 tests as a precautionary measure, the province is now asking people to use the available resources sparingly.

The province said in a news release Friday it is changing its approach to testing and how cases are managed due to the high numbers driven by the Omicron variant.

The province distributed more than a million rapid tests this month. But now, the rapid tests should be used only when people have symptoms or are identified as close contacts.

"Nobody should be using these precious resources every few days just to feel safe ... We need to use those resources wisely given the current epidemiology," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in the release.

"For at least the next few weeks, everyone needs to limit socializing to their consistent group of 10, which includes their own household, so there shouldn't be a need for a lot of testing for social occasions."

Strang said everyone who needs a COVID-19 test will still be able to get one.

Friday and over the Christmas weekend, people who have symptoms or who are considered a close contact will be able to book PCR tests if appointments are available in their area.

If not, they should use a rapid test, which are available at pop-up sites in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Other pop-up locations and public health mobile units will be available elsewhere in the province starting next week.

Only certain people who are close contacts or have symptoms will be able to book an appointment for a PCR test. (CBC)

New testing strategy

Starting Monday, people who are close contacts or have symptoms will need to complete the online self-assessment to find out which kind of test they need.

Most people will be directed to book an appointment to get a take-home rapid test from a testing centre.

Those eligible for a PCR test include people who:

Are at risk of severe disease.

Live or work in a congregate setting.

Essential to keeping the health-care system running.

Domestic travellers, rotational workers and specialized workers who are not fully vaccinated and require negative tests can also schedule a PCR.

When people test positive on a rapid test, they need to notify Public Health.

They should email the following information to PublicHealthPOCT@nshealth.ca:

Their name.

Date of birth.

Health card number, if they have one.

Contact information.

They also need to follow the directions for people who test positive, which includes notifying close contacts.

People who are 50 and older who have received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose at least six months ago are now eligible to get their booster shots.

New COVID-19 case numbers will not be reported Christmas Day.

Coast guard ship deals with outbreak

The Canadian Coast Guard is reporting positive COVID-19 cases aboard CCGS Jean Goodwill, which is docked in Dartmouth.

Stephen Bornais, a spokesperson with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said in an email Friday that impacted employees are isolating and rapid testing is ongoing.

No one has been hospitalized, and exact positive case numbers were not provided. For those who tested positive, Bornais said some are asymptomatic and others are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

The vessel is currently non-operational and access is restricted.

"When a vessel is removed from service, the Canadian Coast Guard will prioritize programs and utilize other vessels to ensure search and rescue coverage is maintained," Bornais said.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 257 new cases on Thursday. There are now 1,563 active cases in the province. There are 39 people in hospital, with 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 100 new cases on Thursday and has 314 active cases. The province is reporting no hospitalizations.

Prince Edward Island reported 35 new cases on Thursday. The province now has 165 active cases and no hospitalizations.

