N.S. reports 1 death, 537 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported one death and 537 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A man in his 50s in the northern zone died.

"I am saddened to hear about the loss of another Nova Scotian, so close to what is supposed to be a joyful time of year. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends grieving," Premier Tim Houston said in a statement.

Ten people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

It's not clear how many active cases there are because of a testing backlog. The province expects its COVID-19 tracking website to be back up and running by Thursday.

The province announced outbreaks at the Halifax Infirmary hospital and St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish. Each outbreak involves fewer than five patients.

There are 434 cases in central zone, 36 cases in eastern zone, 44 cases in northern zone and 23 cases in western zone.

People who are 50 and older who have received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose at least six months ago are now eligible to get their booster shots.

Atlantic University Sport announced Wednesday it would pause all AUS competitions until at least Jan.19.

'Focused testing'

The province announced changes to its testing strategy for COVID-19. Starting Dec. 27, lab-based PCR testing will be available to people who are symptomatic or a close contact, and one of the following:

At risk of severe disease.

Live or work in a congregate setting.

Essential to keeping the healthcare system running.

Most testing across the province is by appointment only at the moment and can be booked here.

There are also several rapid testing pop-up sites this week.

Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said Wednesday that people still have access to take-home testing kits at these sites but "certainly handing out test kits will be much more restricted in terms of who gets kits and how many."

Listen to Dr. Robert Strang's interview with Information Morning on Wednesday:

9:59 Dr. Strang on fight against Omicron Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health elaborates on the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions, related to the Omicron variant. 9:59

Strang also encouraged people who may have rapid test kits at home to share them with people who are symptomatic or who need a PCR test but can't get one.

"Even today, we're asking people, if you have rapid test kits, is to just not be using them to test yourself or your family every day or before you go out to social events," he told CBC Radio's Information Morning. "We need to have those test kits … much more focused on higher-risk situations."

More details about the changes to testing will be announced over the next couple of days, Strang said.

Two cases were reported Monday at the long-term care home Parkstone Enhanced Care in Clayton Park.

Three staff members at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Eastern Passage have tested positive for the virus. The province said Tuesday that no one is in hospital and 86 per cent of eligible residents have received a booster shot.

The province added 10 more school exposures on Wednesday:

Evangeline Middle School, New Minas.

Cape Smokey Elementary, Ingonish.

Rankin School of the Narrows, Iona.

McCulloch Education Centre, Pictou.

West Pictou Consolidated School, Pictou.

Five Bridges Junior High, Stillwater Lake.

Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary, Beaver Bank.

Portland Estates Elementary, Dartmouth.

Rockingstone Heights School, Halifax.

St. Andrews Consolidated School, St. Andrews.

The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one death and 237 new cases on Wednesday. There are now 1,406 active cases in the province. There are 40 people in hospital, with 17 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 60 new cases on Wednesday and has 223 active cases. The province is reporting no hospitalizations.

Prince Edward Island reported 33 new cases on Wednesday. The province now has 141 active cases. There is an outbreak at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown and at the Riverview Manor in Montague. Visiting rules are being changed.

