Houston, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing today

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 today.

The briefing, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., will be live streamed here.

The update comes as Nova Scotia grapples with a significant spike in cases. The province has reached an all-time high in new daily case counts several times in the past week, and yesterday was no exception, with 485 new cases reported Monday.

Two cases were reported Monday at the long-term care home Parkstone Enhanced Care in Clayton Park, and cases continue to be reported in connection with schools

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 118 new cases on Monday. The province has 1,269 active cases. There are 42 people in hospital, with 17 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 27 new cases on Monday, and no one is in hospital with the virus. The province has 154 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported 21 new cases on Monday. The province now has 89 active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES