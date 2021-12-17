Premier, Dr. Strang to hold news conference as new rules come into effect

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to give a COVID-19 briefing today.

The briefing, scheduled for 2 p.m., will be live streamed here.

It comes as Nova Scotia announced 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest number reported in one day since the pandemic arrived in the province.

It was the seventh day in a row the province has announced more than 100 new infections.

The previous highest daily case count was 227 new infections on May 7.

In light of the jump in cases, the province has placed tighter restrictions on gatherings and businesses starting Friday. Some bars and restaurants report having to endure staffing challenges with some of them closing temporarily due to employees testing positive.

Last day of school now Friday

On Wednesday, the province announced the last day of public school classes for the year will be Friday due to the impact of the rising number of COVID-19 cases on staffing levels and the number of students attending class. Students had been expected to remain in the classroom until Dec. 21.

The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 177 new cases on Thursday, a new high. The province has 1,237 active cases — a new high — and 41 people are in hospital, including 15 in ICU.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 13 new cases on Wednesday. The province has 34 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported 10 new cases on Thursday. The province has 49 active cases, the highest active case count recorded in the province since the pandemic was declared.

