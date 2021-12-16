N.S. reports 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Nova Scotia announced 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest number of new cases reported in one day since the pandemic arrived in the province.

It is the seventh day in a row the province has announced more than 100 new infections.

Of the new cases, 57 are in the eastern zone, 191 are in the central zone, 24 are in the northern zone and 15 are in the western zone.

Due to a backlog in entering case data into Panorama, the province's public health information system, it's unclear how many active cases are in the province. However, Nova Scotia has reported more than 1,000 new cases since last Friday, Dec. 10.

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

The previous highest daily case count was 227 new infections on May 7.

On Wednesday, the province announced the last day of public school classes for the year will be Friday due to the impact of the rising number of COVID-19 cases on staffing levels and the number of students attending class. Students had been expected to remain in the classroom until Dec. 21.

The province added nine more school exposures on Thursday:

Astral Drive Junior High in Cole Harbour.

Atlantic Memorial Terence Bay Elementary in Shad Bay.

Ellenvale Junior High in Dartmouth.

Hammonds Plains Consolidated in Hammonds Plains.

Springvale Elementary School in Halifax.

Antigonish Education Centre in Antigonish.

Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish.

St. Andrews Consolidated School in St. Andrews.

Strait Area Education and Recreation Centre (SAERC) in Port Hawkesbury.

The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

Public Health announced on Wednesday that Hammonds Plains Consolidated in Hammonds Plains would move to at-home learning. The school has closed and will reopen with students returning to class Jan 6.

What we know about the Omicron variant

On Monday, Nova Scotia announced it had identified 40 cases of Omicron — the latest COVID-19 variant of concern — all of which are related to the current outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, told CBC Radio's Information Morning earlier this week that Ontario is calling a men's university rugby tournament held in Kingston, Ont., at the end of November a "super-spreader event," and a team from Dalhousie attended the event. There could potentially be a link between the Kingston tournament and the St. FX outbreak.

Some parts of the country, including Ontario and P.E.I, have opened up booster shots for everyone 18 and up. On Thursday, Nova Scotia's Opposition Liberals called on the government to do the same.

Plans for boosters

But Premier Tim Houston said Nova Scotia has no plans to speed up plans to offer the booster by age groups. Currently, people aged 60 and up, front-line health-care workers and designated caregivers can book the shots.

He said given the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends that a booster of mRNA vaccine be offered at an interval of more than six months after the primary series, most Nova Scotians won't be eligible until January anyway.

He said he doesn't foresee any supply constraints that would mean people are waiting for months after they're eligible.

"We're following NACI guidance. We see no reason to veer from the NACI guidance. Other jurisdictions may have veered away from it but we're not," he said.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 160 new cases on Wednesday. The province has a record high 1,141 active cases, with 42 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 13 new cases on Wednesday. The province has 34 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported 11 new cases on Wednesday. The province has 43 active cases.

